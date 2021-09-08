Two new head coaches at Pacific have ended their first slate of games with Windsor tournament hardware.
Last week it was Pacific volleyball Head Coach Joe Brammeier’s Lady Indians taking the consolation trophy at the Windsor Tournament.
Playing Thursday, new boys soccer Head Coach Steve Smith’s squad had the same result, defeating Bayless (1-2), 1-0, in the consolation final of the Windsor Tournament.
Pacific (2-1) tucked away the game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
“Blake Bearden with the clutch assist and Mason Lucas in his debut gets the game winner with 52 seconds left,” Smith said. “Great effort all around for Pacific Indians Soccer this week.”
Lucas, a junior with two years of varsity soccer experience, initially went out for the other kind of football this fall.
Pacific reached the consolation final with a 3-2 victory against North County one day prior.
In the other trophy round games, Seckman shut out Windsor for the championship, 2-0, and St. Mary’s blanked Fox for third, 1-0.
Pacific is hosting its own tournament this week, competing against Washington, Union, Eureka, Parkway West, De Soto, Fox and Windsor.
Three of the four first-round games took place Tuesday afternoon and event, after The Missourian’s print deadline.