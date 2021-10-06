Through the first half of Four Rivers Conference boys soccer play, Pacific sat firmly in the driver’s seat.
Pacific (8-7, 3-0) cleared the first half of the conference schedule Monday, winning on the road at St. Clair (0-13, 0-4), 7-0.
The Indians recorded their fourth shutout of the season and the first solo shutout for goalkeeper Drew Beffa.
“Hats off to St. Clair,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “I know they’ve had a rough go of it, but they held us in the first half, both last game and this game. Their goalie (Nathan Bess) was a stud tonight. He really came up big for those guys.”
Bess recorded 30 saves.
St. Clair’s 11 players took on the game Ironman style with zero substitutes available.
“Nathan has kept us in a lot of games this year,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “He’s kept the score down a lot for us this year. Our offense is just not there. I was proud of the effort we gave, but we’ve just got to step it up some more.”
Ethan Flaherty and Bo Zidzik both netted braces for the Indians.
Flaherty added an assist.
“I’d say Flaherty was probably the most valuable player,” Smith said. “He got a goal and got taken out about 10 minutes in, and he gave me the stink eye like ‘Coach, you better put me back in.’ He’s been playing with a lot of heart, so I’ve been really proud of his effort this whole season.”
Zidzik’s goals were his first at the varsity level.
Brett Bearden, Connor Higginbotham and Mason Lucas each scored a goal.
Blake Bearden, Logan Bonds and Nick Bukowsky were each credited with an assist.
“They had a couple opportunities that I think, any other day of the week, St. Clair is probably going to put it in the back of the net,” Smith said. “I think we got lucky to escape out of here with a clean sheet.”
Both teams continued conference play Tuesday with Pacific hosting Sullivan (8-4-1, 1-1) and St. Clair hosting Union (7-3, 2-1).
The Indians remain home Thursday against Gateway Legacy Christian at 5 p.m.
St. Clair next plays Monday at Washington at 5 p.m.