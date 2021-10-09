The Pacific soccer Indians shut out a Four Rivers Conference opponent for the second night in a row Tuesday.
One day after a 7-0 win at St. Clair, the Indians (9-7, 4-0) blanked Sullivan (8-5-1, 1-2), 3-0.
The victory planted Pacific firmly at the top of the conference standings with only rematches with Sullivan and Union remaining on the league schedule.
The Indians and Wildcats went to a penalty kick tiebreaker in the first league meeting. Union won by a 4-0 score in nonleague play at the Pacific Tournament earlier in the season.
Tuesday, Pacific put one goal in the net in the first half before adding two more in the second period.
Blake Bearden, Ayden Biedenstein and Mason Lucas did the scoring with one assist credited to Ethan Flaherty.
Biedenstein spent one half in the net. Drew Beffa tended goal in the other period.
Neither needed to record a save to turn in a clean sheet in the contest, splitting the shutout.
Sullivan goalkeeper Opie Starr made six saves.
Pacific closed out the week Thursday, hosting Gateway Legacy Christian.
The Indians’ rematch with Sullivan takes place Monday in Sullivan at 5 p.m.