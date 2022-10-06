The invading Raiders were turned away without so much as a goal Monday in Pacific.
The Indians (6-7) notched a 4-0 boys soccer victory over North County (1-9), recording the team’s second consecutive shutout.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The invading Raiders were turned away without so much as a goal Monday in Pacific.
The Indians (6-7) notched a 4-0 boys soccer victory over North County (1-9), recording the team’s second consecutive shutout.
Goalkeeper Drew Beffa, who also held Union out of goal Thursday, again picked up the solo shutout in the Pacific net.
“Tonight was also our first regular season home game and what made it memorable was having the Panthers youth soccer team out to the game,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “They got to walk out with our Varsity players, played an exciting mini game of soccer during our half time and did a great job ball running. A truly special night.”
Pacific notched three goals in the first half to lead comfortably at the intermission.
Brett Bearden, Aaryn Curry, Trevor Klund and Mason Lucas each found the back of the net once.
The Indians look to continue their roll Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a road game at Sullivan.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.