Scoring three goals in the second half lifted Pacific soccer to a win at the Hillsboro Tournament Tuesday.
Pacific (4-5) overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 1-1 in the Blue Group of pool play, defeating Fredericktown (3-4), 3-2.
“A rough start to the game going down 0-2, but a gutsy comeback in the second half with three unanswered goals,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
Brett Bearden, Gage Clark and Javier Fernandez De Carandini scored the three Pacific tallies.
Drew Beffa served in net for the Indians, earning the victory.
Pacific rounded out pool play Wednesday against Hillsboro and will play Saturday at noon against Lutheran South for fifth place in the tournament.
