Opening play in the Festus Round Robin Tournament this week, the Pacific soccer Indians recorded a pair of shutouts.
Pacific (2-0) opened the season with a 3-0 win over Saxony Lutheran (0-1) Tuesday and followed up with an 8-0 win over the host Tigers (0-2) Wednesday.
Saxony Lutheran finished fourth in the Class 2 State Tournament last November.
“(That was a) huge statement win for the boys soccer program as they take down a really good team,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
Senior goalkeeper Drew Beffa started the season with a clean sheet between the pipes in both games.
The Indians struck for a pair of goals late in the first half against Saxony.
Carter Klund broke the tie in the 36th minute, scoring directly on a corner kick.
Lucas Tennyson added a cushion to the lead two minutes later, scoring off of a rebound.
The final score came just over a minute into the second half as Connor Higginbotham beat his defender to a ball in the corner, saved it and lobbed a kick over the goalkeeper and into the net at the far post.
Gage Clark posted five goals in the wins over Festus.
“The boys put on a clinic tonight against an always classy and hardworking Festus team,” Smith said.
Pacific played the final round Thursday against University City.
With Saxony beating University City in the second game Wednesday, Pacific went into the final round in the driver’s seat to try to clinch the tournament title.
The Indians will come back from the Labor Day weekend ready to host their own tournament, which will include visiting teams from Washington, Union, Eureka, Parkway West and De Soto.
Pacific opens the tournament with De Soto Tuesday at 4 p.m.
