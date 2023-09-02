Opening play in the Festus Round Robin Tournament this week, the Pacific soccer Indians recorded a pair of shutouts.

Pacific (2-0) opened the season with a 3-0 win over Saxony Lutheran (0-1) Tuesday and followed up with an 8-0 win over the host Tigers (0-2) Wednesday.

