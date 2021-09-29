Breaking free of a 1-1 halftime tie, the Pacific soccer Indians made their final trip of the week to Hillsboro a fruitful one.
Pacific (5-7) defeated Fredericktown (1-4) in the tournament’s seventh-place matchup Saturday, 4-1.
Mason Lucas netted three goals to power the Pacific scoring effort.
“Mason Lucas gets the clutch hat trick,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Every goal was a header. Unreal. Solid win to cap off a week of tough competition.”
Ayden Biedenstein, Pacific’s goalkeeper, traded out of the net and scored a goal.
Trevor Klund was credited with two assists.
Ethan Flaherty and Logan Hanna made one assist apiece.
Senior defender and team captain Blake Bearden was selected to the all-tournament team.
Pacific hosted Hillsboro Tuesday and has a key Four Rivers Conference battle at home Thursday against Union at 5 p.m.