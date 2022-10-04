Redemption tasted sweet for the Pacific boys soccer Indians Thursday.
Pacific (5-7) defeated Union (6-5), 3-0, at Stierberger Stadium nearly three weeks after an overtime loss to the Wildcats at Pacific’s home tournament.
After a 1-0 lead at intermission, the Indians made sure to close the door on a Union comeback attempt with two goals in the second half.
In the prior meeting, the Wildcats erased a 2-1 deficit with an equalizing goal in the final seconds of the second half before placing the game-winner in the net in double overtime.
“I think our guys are going to remember that last one for quite some time,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “I’m really proud of the way they really came out and responded. It seemed like from the very beginning they were locked in and wanted to make that statement. We played with everything we had. We have quite a few seniors, and we talked about making this a night they’ll remember. They made it a memorable night for sure.”
Union squared up a number of quality shots on goal, but the Pacific defense was equal to the task.
“It just seemed like everything we had a chance with, we either didn’t get enough on or it took an unlucky bounce for us or the keeper was in the right place at the right time,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had a lot of good chances, especially in the second half. If we get one of those goals back, it maybe starts to swing the other way a little bit, but we just couldn’t find the back tonight.”
Pacific goalkeeper Drew Beffa played between the pipes for the full 80 minutes and recorded Pacific’s first shutout of the season and the first solo shutout of his varsity career.
“He needed that after that last game against Union,” Smith said. “I know that was tough. It’s a collective effort, but he made some key saves. When there’s a ball that you think may go because a Union guy is in the right spot at the right time, and it doesn’t go in, you start to think it’s going to be your night. So, credit to him.”
On the other end, Pacific was able to get around Union goalkeeper Cooper Bailey once in the first half as Gage Clark’s pass across the box was redirected in by a Javier Fernandez De Carandini header with four minutes on the clock.
Brett Bearden accumulated two assists in the second half, finding Ayden Biedenstein in the 50th minute off a corner kick and then passing to Trevor Klund near the top of the box for the final dagger in the 76th minute.
“After we went up two goals, (Union) played some incredible soccer,” Smith said. “They had us on our heels for quite some time. We had the right lucky bounces, but our guys were on the front foot and wanted to push. We weren’t content with just being up 1-0 or 2-0.”
The teams have been evenly matched since 2010. Pacific’s win Thursday gives the Indians a slight 18-17 edge in the head-to-head series over that span. Many of the meetings in recent seasons have found their way into overtime or beyond into a penalty kick shootout.
“Gosh, it’s tough to beat a team twice (in a season),” Fennessey said. “They’re a good team. They got some timely goals tonight and they outplayed us tonight. I thought our kids played hard. Ardell Young had a fantastic game in the middle of the field for us. His play was extraordinary. Jace Laubinger came off the bench well and gave us a lot of solid minutes, and Ian Meyer did a pretty solid job in the back for us too.”
The two teams will meet at least one more time this season, Oct. 20 at Pacific. Both teams are assigned to Class 3 District 2 and could potentially have a fourth meeting in the postseason.
Pacific next plays Monday at home against North County at 5 p.m.
Union hosts Gateway Science Academy Monday, also at 5 p.m.
