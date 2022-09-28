Pacific was denied a goal six times Saturday by Lutheran South goalkeeper Jacob Offerman.
Offerman’s six saves preserved a shutout win for the Lancers (5-6) in the fifth-place game of the Hillsboro Tournament.
Lutheran South won the contest, 3-0, over the Indians (4-7).
The game winner came on a penalty kick in the first half.
Pacific’s goalkeeping statistics were not available at print deadline.
Jose Gonzalez netted two of the Lancer goals.
Joel Hoehner notched the other score.
Assists were credited to Henry Brink and Clayton Wilson.
Pacific next plays against Four Rivers Conference rival Union at Stierberger Stadium Thursday at 5 p.m.
Union won the last meeting between the teams, 3-2, in overtime at the Pacific Tournament.
