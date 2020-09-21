Lutheran St. Charles did their best to put a damper on senior night for the Pacific soccer Indians Thursday.
The visiting Cougars (5-3-1) scored a 3-1 victory against Pacific (3-3-2).
Sam Magueja, Cuinn Lurtz and Max Pinkerston scored the three Lutheran St. Charles goals.
Zac Fruend and Brady Robbins were each credited with an assist.
Caleb Engelhardt was the winning goalkeeper.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Indians are slated to host Orchard Farm Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.