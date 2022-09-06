A pair of first half goals were enough to lift Saxony Lutheran to the championship.
Pacific (2-1) lost, 2-0, to Saxony Lutheran (3-0) in the final round of the Festus Round Robin Boys Soccer Tournament Thursday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A pair of first half goals were enough to lift Saxony Lutheran to the championship.
Pacific (2-1) lost, 2-0, to Saxony Lutheran (3-0) in the final round of the Festus Round Robin Boys Soccer Tournament Thursday.
The Indians won prior matchups with University City, 9-1, and Festus, 6-1.
“(We) came up short in the championship game of the Festus tournament against a very solid Saxony Lutheran team, finishing in second place,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “(The) guys played with heart and left it all on the field. Proud of this group.”
Ayden Biedenstein recorded seven saves in the final round. He was 17-20 on save chances for the tournament.
Saxony Lutheran swept the tournament by also defeating Festus, 7-2, and University City, 8-0.
Pacific hosts its own tournament next week, taking on Washington in the first round Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.