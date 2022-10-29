Winning Goal
Buy Now

East Central College's Jay Yule celebrates after scoring in the 12th minute of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 men's soccer championship match Saturday at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley. The Falcons won, 1-0, to claim the regional title.

 Bill Battle

ECC men’s soccer wins Region 16 title

For the first time since 2008, the East Central College men’s soccer program has won a regional title.