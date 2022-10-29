ECC men’s soccer wins Region 16 title
For the first time since 2008, the East Central College men’s soccer program has won a regional title.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 5:07 pm
For the first time since 2008, the East Central College men’s soccer program has won a regional title.
The Falcons edged St. Louis Community College Saturday afternoon at the Florissant Valley campus, 1-0, to win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
Jay Yule scored in the 12th minute for the lone marker. East Central survived giving up a penalty kick in the second half.
Both East Central and St. Louis advance to Central District Tournament next week at Mineral Area College in Park Hills.
East Central’s volleyball team fell in its NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament championship to Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City in Kirkwood.
Playing at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, the Falcons fell to MCC, 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8.
Additional coverage of both events will be in the Wednesday Missourian and online.
