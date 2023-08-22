Six different players scored Thursday as the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons defeated the Missouri Baptist University JV team in St. Louis, 6-2.
“It was a good start to the game and then a very poor 35 minutes,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We were down 2-0 at half. We came together as a team and responded well.”
James Harrison (Rivier-du-Loop, Quebec, Canada), Shaun Spiers (Gleniffer, Paisley, Scotland) Ethan Lush (St. Pius X, Harcum College, Sydney, Australia), Calogero Melia (Francesco Ferraera, Rocky Mountain College, Mazara de Vallo, Italy), Mauricio Suarez (Britanico, Santa Cruz, Bolivia) and Tyler Finder (Northwest) netted goals for the Falcons.
Spiers and Cassio da Silva (Colegio Porto de Saber, Espera Feliz, Brazil) each logged two assists. Martin Farkas (Hove Park, Brighton, England) and Finder each had one assist.
James Conway (William de Ferrers, Chelmsford, England) and Sanel Catic (Seckman) both played in goal.
After playing Saturday at Scott Community College in Davenport, Iowa, the Falcons opened at home Sunday against North Arkansas College.
There is one match this week, Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, against Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
