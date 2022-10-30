Mitchell Foley came through in the clutch for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons Tuesday.
Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) netted the game-winner in the 98th minute (first overtime) to lift the Falcons (7-9-1) to an NJCAA Division II Region 16 semifinal win over St. Charles Community College, 4-3.
“The game was one of the best junior college games I’ve witnessed, as a coach and a fan,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “It was very exciting from start to finish. There was very little between the teams. I am happy with how the boys played. We had a game plan, and we were able to execute.”
With the win, the Falcons play at third-seeded St. Louis Community College Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Florissant Valley campus.
St. Louis advanced with a win over second-seeded Mineral Area College Tuesday on penalty kicks.
East Central defeated St. Louis in the previous meeting, 2-1, Oct. 1 in Union.
“We are excited to play on, and we are taking every game with the utmost importance,” Benninger said. “We are going to continue to prepare and work hard. The playoffs are a different animal. You have to be on your best foot from start to finish. At this point very little separates each team. It comes down to the smallest details. St. Louis is a good team with pace and quality in the midfield. We believe we have quality all over the pitch and are going to come at them with a game plan that will set us up to be successful. In the end I’m excited to be in the final but I’m going to do everything I can to set them up for success.”
According to East Central Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff, both regional finalists will advance to the Central District Tournament Nov. 3-5 at Mineral Area College in Park Hills.
The Region 16 champion will play National Park of Arkansas in the first game Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m.
The Region 24 (Illinois) winner will play the Region 16 runner-up at 2 p.m.
The championship match will be played Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.
“An exciting new format and we are grateful to be included through our hard work,” Benninger said. “Right now, we are focused on bringing the regional championship home for the boys, school, fans, and community. We will get a clearer picture of who we play after Saturday’s game, and we will prepare just as we have for every game.”
To keep the season alive Tuesday, the Falcons faced a challenge in St. Charles, a team it lost to Sept. 21 in St. Charles, 6-1.
Both teams faced adverse weather with cold temperatures, rain and wind, at the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex.
Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio, Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) put the Falcons on the scoreboard first, scoring from about 10 yards out in the 20th minute.
St. Charles tied it on a Futaro Hosoi goal in the 23rd minute and took the lead in the 34th minute when Cleofas Gomes scored after a corner kick.
The Falcons equalized, 2-2, when Nelson Pena (Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida) scored as the first half closed.
East Central got the next goal. Jay Yule (Forfar Academy/Niagara Community College, Forfar, Scotland) pounced after goalkeeper Mario Vaca Pereira (Liberadores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) got a long punt.
St. Charles tied in the 78th minute on a Jermaine Mentoor goal. It was still tied, 3-3, going to overtime.
Foley’s tally mirrored the goal by Yule. Pereira got the assist on a long punt and his golden goal ended it, 4-3.
“The heart and desire of this team is inspiring, and we are getting better every day,” Benninger said. “Everyone in the team is driving the guy next to him and we can see the results.”
Foley and Joao Louzada Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) each had one assist.
“I want to say what a team St. Charles is,” Benninger said. “I’ve had the pleasure to watch many of their players over the last three years and they are a very talented group.”