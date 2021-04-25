Playing another pair of “home” road games, the East Central College soccer Falcons swept Mineral Area College Wednesday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
The games were moved from the East Central College campus, as field conditions were too wet for the games to be played there. It was the third time this season games either had to be moved or were canceled.
East Central’s women (2-3) defeated Mineral Area, 2-1.
The East Central men (4-2) needed overtime to win, 1-0.
In the women’s game, Destiny Boehm (Union) scored on a direct free kick from 22 yards out in the opening half.
The lead disappeared in the second half when the Falcons were called for a hand ball in the box. Mineral Area converted the penalty kick to tie it.
Abby Layton (Pacific) gave East Central the winner later in the half, working around the Mineral Area goalkeeper to score.
“The women’s team deserved the 2-1 victory,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “The team once again was solid defensively, giving up very few chances, while offensively they created quite a few. Once again they gave everything they had to secure the win, showing great character to bounce back after giving up the lead.”
The men’s game also was decided by a goal. The game went scoreless through regulation, but the Falcons got a goal by Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland) in overtime that gave the Falcons the win.
“Unfortunately it took until overtime for Scott Peggie to score a beautiful goal from outside the box,” Clayes said.
East Central returns to action Saturday, visiting Jefferson College in Hillsboro. The women play at noon, and the men follow at 2 p.m.
East Central is scheduled to host State Fair Monday. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m. with the men following at 4 p.m.
East Central hosts Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City next Wednesday. The women’s game will be played at 2 p.m. The men follow at 4 p.m.