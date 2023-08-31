Jacob Wipke (Lafayette) scored in closing minutes of the second half Saturday as the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons (2-0-1) tied Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Memphis, 1-1.
“We didn’t play our best in the first half and they capitalized on a turnover and forced us to give away a foul in our final third,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “They were able to convert on a well-hit free kick. It’s easy to blame the heat but in the first half we struggled with decision making and taking care of the ball.”
Sebastian Narvaez scored the Copiah-Lincoln goal late in the first half.
“The second half we were by far the better team — the boys had a nice response and pinned them in for the majority of the half,” Benninger said. “We were fortunate to get a late goal and secure the tie. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and convert our chances. We probably had double-digit chances that we failed to hit the goal.
Sanel Catic (Seckman) allowed a goal and stopped a shot.
Jay Elliot (Uddingston, Bellshill, England) played the second half in goal.
“Overall, based on the conditions, it’s not a bad result, but I expect better moving forward,” Benninger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.