Jacob Wipke (Lafayette) scored in closing minutes of the second half Saturday as the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons (2-0-1) tied Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Memphis, 1-1.

“We didn’t play our best in the first half and they capitalized on a turnover and forced us to give away a foul in our final third,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “They were able to convert on a well-hit free kick. It’s easy to blame the heat but in the first half we struggled with decision making and taking care of the ball.”

