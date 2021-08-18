A week before the team’s opening day, the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons hosted St. Louis City SC Academy teams for preseason scrimmage action.
East Central opens at 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Indian Hills Community College of Iowa.
Taking to the field for the first time against a different program, Martin Clayes split his squad into two rosters to play two different St. Louis City SC teams.
Clayes said it was a good experience for his team.
“Playing a top academy who has been in preseason for a month was a good measuring stick for where we are as a group,” Clayes said. “It can be tempting to start with easier matches to build rhythm, but this lets us see what areas need the most attention during preseason.”
The Falcons have another preseason match Wednesday in Kirksville against the Truman State University squad.
“We need to improve our team defensive play and help some guys understand their roles better,” Clayes said. “We are still early into the season, so we haven’t confirmed playing shape, personnel, so lots of experimenting the next couple of games. We want to be ready for Region 16 competition.”
With delays in getting everyone back onto campus, the Falcons haven’t had the full team together for long.
“I thought the team moved the ball quite well considering we only had two practices prior to the game,” Clayes said. “We scored some good goals and executed fast counterattacks.”
Clayes said there were several positives for the team.
Freshman Joao Louzada Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) made an early statement.
“He had some special moments and looks like he will be a handful for the opposition,” Clayes said.
Captains Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) and Sam Ennis (St. Fintains, Dublin, Ireland) provided grit.
“They communicated well and played their usual solid way,” Clayes said.
The team also returns NJCAA Division II All-American Joseph McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) and third-year forward Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) to help the attack.
Area players on this year’s team include goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne (Pacific), defender Diego Orozco (Union), midfielder Jacob Buhr (St. Francis Borgia Regional), defender Aiden Ottens (Borgia), midfielder Lex Rocha (Crosspoint Christian), defender Jacob Sauvage (Pacific) and defender Collin Farrell (Sullivan).
Women’s team
East Central’s women’s team did not play Saturday but will open the season Friday at Lincoln Land in Springfield, Illinois.
The women will host Indian Hills Saturday at 1 p.m.
Area players on the women’s team include returning defender Sami Starling (Union), midfielder Sommer Schneider (Borgia), midfielder Sierra Pitman (Sullivan), forward Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair) and forward Abby Layton (Pacific).
There are several area newcomers as well this season.
Area newcomers include Ashleigh Cottner (Union), Rebekah Lewis (Washington), Gwen Lottman (Washington), Gabby Mattli (Borgia), Gretchen Overman (Washington), Payton Sansom (Union), Avery Street (Washington) and Kayleigh Willman (Sullivan).
Other players are returners Andrea Hernandez (hometown not provided) and Charley Leonard (Cuba) and freshman Marisol Lopez (Eureka).