It was a mixed day for the East Central College soccer program Saturday in Kansas City.
East Central’s men (2-4) defeated Metropolitan Community College, 3-0.
MCC won the women’s game, defeating ECC (1-3-1), 3-2.
Men
The Falcons ended a four-match losing streak with the win.
East Central grabbed the lead in the 25th minute. Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) scored with Jay Yule (Niagara Community College / Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) assisting.
In the second half, Yule scored in the 55th minute with Michell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) assisting.
Foley scored in the 69th minute to complete the rout. Gonzalez assisted.
Kaden Marsh (Wentzville Liberty) and Mario Vaca Pereira (Liberatores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) shared the shutout. Marsh stopped three shots and Pereira had two saves.
Naji Arubas stopped 12 shots in the MCC net.
Women
In the women’s game, the Falcons got goals from Abby Layton (Pacific) and Gretchen Overman (St. Francis Borgia).
Assists came from Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plessington, Whirral, England) and Layton.
Gabby Mattli stopped 11 shots in the ECC net.
The Falcons completed the game two players short after red cards.
MCC got goals from Emma Robinson, Jessica Baker and Malia Hernandez.
Brooklynn Dickens and Emily Hill assisted. Shelby Troxel made seven saves in goal.
