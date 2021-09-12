By a pair of 2-1 scores, both host East Central College and St. Charles Community College got something out of Wednesday’s MCCAC soccer doubleheader in Union.
The East Central men’s team upset St. Charles, ranked sixth in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll. The Falcons received votes in that list.
In the women’s game, the visitors from St. Charles won, 2-1.
In the men’s contest, East Central received goals from Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) and Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands).
“Again, we had a slow start to the game, but after about 15 minutes, we started to dominate and control the match,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Wonderful free kick from Miguel Gonzalez and a fantastic team counterattack goal finished off by Stephen Akot gave us the two-goal lead.”
St. Charles got one back later in the contest.
“We conceded one late, but we were able to hold on for the deserved win,” Clayes said.
The women (1-4) fell to St. Charles, 2-1. Gwen Lottman (Washington) netted the lone East Central goal in the game.
“It was a hard-fought match,” Clayes said. “First half, we were a little slow out of the gate, and St. Charles took an early lead. In the second half, we were much more competitive and pushed for an equalizer until the dying seconds.”
Both East Central teams are back in action Saturday, playing Mineral Area College in Farmington. The women’s game starts at noon with the men playing at 2 p.m.
The men return home to host the Missouri Baptist University junior varsity team Monday at 4 p.m.
The women play Tuesday at Kaskaskia College in Illinois with a 3 p.m. start time.
Both teams host Jefferson College Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 1 p.m.