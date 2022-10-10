East Central College’s soccer teams had to settle for a split Wednesday in Belleville, Illinois.
The East Central men (5-7) prevailed over the Blue Storm in the second overtime, 3-2.
SWIC shut out the East Central women (3-6-1), 3-0.
Men
Ross Watson (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) scored a brace and Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzolbispal, Madrid, Spain) added one goal.
“Sometimes even a win can be frustrating,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “This was not one of our better performances, but I am very happy with the effort to get a result from a game that should not have been this close. We conceded an early goal off a cross, and a counter off our own corner kick. I don’t believe we were challenged much besides these two goals.”
Gonzalez, Joao Louzada Pimenta (Lusiadas, Caraicica, Brazil) and David Morais Kerejian (Exatus Vestibuleres, Sao Paulo, Brazil) assisted.
Mario Vaca Pereira (Liberadores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) stopped five of the seven shots he faced.
“We need to be sharper moving forward if we want to extend our season and make a run in the playoffs,” Benninger said. “Yesterday was a game that proved if you’re not sharp and clinical you give any team a chance to win. We were lucky to get the winner in double OT and will use this game as a wake-up call. I’ve been very happy with the intensity and play in training and we need to work on taking that same level into every game.”
Women
SWIC shut out the East Central women, 3-0.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) stopped 12 shots in net.
“I thought we were a bit unlucky yesterday,” Benninger said. “We have a few players out from suspension and injury resulting in a short bench on a warm afternoon.”
Benninger noted that because of the short roster, players had to take the field in unfamiliar positions.
“I am fully aware we are not the only team paying through injuries and conflict, but it is a reality,” he said. “I thought we played well yesterday, and the effort was there. We had two errors that SWIC was able to capitalize on and we were not able to get back on the front foot.”
The Falcons head to Sedalia Saturday to play State Fair Community College. The women play at 1 p.m. with the men following at 3 p.m.
The school will hold its annual “Flank the Field” event next Wednesday against Lewis & Clark. The first 100 fans will get T-shirts and there usually are additional features at the event.
The women play at 1 p.m. with the men following.
