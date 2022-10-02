Jack Ridley and Miguel Gonzalez each netted braces Wednesday afternoon as the East Central College men’s soccer team ended a three-match losing streak.
The Falcons (3-7) defeated Parkland College of Champaign, Illinois, 4-0.
“Overall, it was a well-played game from our side, but we are not taking the result for granted,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We know we still need to perform at a high level every game for a full 90 minutes.”
Both Ridley (Perth, Scotland) and Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) are sophomores.
“Jack Ridley played very well today, and his hard work was rewarded through a pure hustle goal and a second through a really good combination of play,” Benninger said. “Miguel Gonzalez ,who has been in my opinion our best and most consistent attacker this year, was rewarded with two goals of his own and nearly had a third.”
Assists came from Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland/Niagara Community College), Joao Louzada Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) and Ben Mason (James Young, Livingston, Scotland).
Mario Vaca Pereira (Liberadores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) made five saves in goal for the shutout victory.
“Keelan McCloskey continues to impress in the middle of the park and has a very bright future with the team,” Benninger said. “Some of the newer guys are really starting to make an impact. Damian Kunc and Julio Gonzalez are starting to really gel in the center back paring. James Baxter put in another consistent performance and was probably the man of the match yesterday. Ross Watson was unlucky not to score and played his best game of the season. Ben Mason was able to come on and add a quality assist in his cameo.”
Benninger said Parkland is a quality team and the Falcons caught the Cobras at the right time.
“Parkland is a very good team with a very good coach,” he said. “I know they are dealing with some injuries on their end. I thought this was our most complete team game to date.”
The Falcons are back in action in a men’s-women’s doubleheader against St. Louis Community College Saturday. The men’s game starts at noon while the women play at 3 p.m.
“We have a very tough St. Louis Community College game to prepare for and with short rest we will be looking to get everything out of our guys this week,” Benninger said. “The celebration will be short and we move on.”
