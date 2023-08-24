Doubling up from the first outing, the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons smashed Scott Community College Saturday in Davenport, Iowa, 12-1.
East Central (2-0) scored a 6-2 win Thursday over the Missouri Baptist University JV team and doubled the goal total Saturday, scoring 12.
“Other than a mistake for the single goal, the team played a very complete game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We saw scoring and assists throughout the team. Cassio Nicoloa da Silva (Colegio Porto do Saber, Espera Feliz, Brazil) had a hat trick and Damian Kunc (St. John’s, Dundee, Scotland), Tyler Finder (Northwest) and Ross Watson (Braidhurst, Motherwell, Scotland) all had two assists each.”
Other than da Silva’s hat trick, nobody scored more than one goal. Juan Wagner (Everglades, Lindsey Wilson College, Miramar, Florida) Calogero Melia (Francesco Ferrera, Rocky Mountain College, Mazara de Vallo Italy), Jacob Wipke (Lafayette), Shaun Spiers (Gleniffer, Paisley, Scotland), Parker Murphy (Battle), Matt Harp (Seckman), Watson, David Ortega (Montessori, Monroe Community College, Madrid, Spain) and Michael Holliday (St. Dominic) each scored one goal.
Wagner, Martin Farkas (Hove Park, Brighton, England), Melia, Dujon Brown (Frome Technical, Westmoreland, Jamaica) and Teddy Pinjisi (Zenzega No. 3, Harare, Zimbabwe) each had one assist.
“It was an excellent game to see where we stand without depth,” Benninger said. “I was very happy to see the same standard and level within the team after we made changes in the second half.”
James Conway (William de Ferrers, Chelmsford, England) stopped one shot for the win.
Murad Ahmad scored the Scott goal. Alec Harris made seven saves in net for the host.
“Michael Holliday continues to impress and his flexibility is very valuable,” Benninger said. “Ross Watson was very lively when he came into the game. Martin Farkas continues to get better every game and does an excellent job of controlling the game from the deep lying midfield position.
“Jacob Wipke and Parker Murphy came on and had an instant connection between them and Shaun Spiers, who is getting better with every game,” Benninger said. “Matthew Harp played wing and right back and was excellent at both positions. He will continue to get better as he learns a new position but is already showing signs of a high understanding on the position.
“David Ortega, who is coming back from injury, saw late minutes and pitched in with a goal,” Benninger said.
Sunday’s home opener against North Arkansas College was postponed due to excessive heat. Benninger said that game has been rescheduled for Sept. 8.
East Central will play the next two games on the road, facing Copiah-Lincoln College in Memphis, Tennessee, Friday at 2 p.m. East Central plays at Southeastern Iowa Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, Aug. 30.
The new home opener will be Saturday, Sept. 2, against Lincoln Trail College at 4 p.m.
“The men are playing really well at the moment, and I am excited to see the level that this team can reach when they put it all together,” Benninger said. “We have a group who truly play for each other, and I think the number of assists in each game speaks to that team-first mentality.”
