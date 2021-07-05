Joseph McInnes, an East Central College freshman forward from Airdrie, Scotland, has been named to the NJCAA Division II All-American men’s soccer second team.
McInnes, who graduated from St. Ambrose, led the Falcons in scoring this spring with 10 goals and five assists.
Sophomore midfielder Diego Navia (Nuevo Mundo, Guayaquil, Ecuador) was selected to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American team.
Navia and sophomore defender Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) were named to the United Soccer Coaches Distinction Award players list for junior colleges.
East Central (8-4) was selected 16th in the final postseason NJCAA Division II national poll.