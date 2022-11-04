East Central College’s men’s soccer quest continues.
The Falcons (9-9-1) held on Thursday to defeat National Park (8-3-4) in the NJCAA Division II Central District semifinal in Park Hills, 3-2.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
Jack Ridley (Perth,Scotland), Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) and Joao Louzada Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) scored the East Central goals.
Additional statistics were not available at deadline.
The Falcons will face Region 24 champion Heartland (14-1) Saturday at 1 p.m. for a spot in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. Heartland advanced with a 1-0 win over St. Louis Community College (10-5-4) in the second semifinal. Heartland was ranked sixth in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll.
East Central last reached the national tournament in 2003, placing third. It was the best finish ever for an East Central team.
This year’s National Tournament takes place in Tucson, Arizona, at the Kino Sports Complex Nov. 14-19.
Against National Park, the Falcons led at the intermission, 2-1. East Central led late in the game, 3-1, before National Park scored to trim the lead to one goal.
The Falcons were able to hang on for the win.
