Jay Yule’s goal in the 12th minute proved to be enough for the East Central College soccer Falcons.
East Central (8-9-1) used the goal to edge St. Louis Community College (10-4-3) Saturday at the STLCC-Florissant Valley campus, 1-0, in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship.
Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland), a transfer from Niagara Community College, was able to stay onside to put the ball into the net.
Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) assisted.
Yule’s goal nearly wasn’t enough. With 27:26 left in the second half, the Archers were awarded a penalty kick, but missed the net and the Falcons held.
Mario Vaca Pereira (Liberdores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) was credited with making five saves in net, but was under pressure for nearly the entire second half.
Yule came close to another goal, but his header from distance rattled the crossbar in the second half.
Matheus Pereira da Silva was in goal for the Archers.
It was East Central’s first Region 16 title since 2008, but the first one won on the field since 2004. In 2008, Jefferson College won the title on the field, but later had to vacate it due to an ineligible player.
The Falcons, seeded fourth, defeated State Fair and top-seeded St. Charles to reach the title contest. St. Louis, ranked 18th nationally in the most recent NJCAA Division II poll, and the third seed, vanquished Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City and second-seeded Mineral Area College.
Both the Falcons and Archers are playing this week at the Central District Tournament in Park Hills. The Falcons take on National Park College (8-2-4) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, the Region 2 champion, Thursday at 11 a.m.
St. Louis takes on Region 24 champion Heartland Community College (13-1) at 2 p.m. Heartland was ranked sixth in the most recent national poll.
The championship match is Saturday at 1 p.m.