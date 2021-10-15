Looking to gain momentum for the postseason, the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons edged Lewis & Clark in a battle of nationally ranked teams Saturday, 2-1.
East Central (8-4), ranked 18th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll, got goals from Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) and Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands).
Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) and McInnes assisted on the goals.
Pierocarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) made four saves, and Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) stopped one of the two shots he faced to share the win in net. Each played a half.
Lewis & Clark (9-3) was ranked 13th in the most recent NJCAA Division I national poll.
“We dominated the first half, playing some great football,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Second half was more of a solid defensive performance as Lewis & Clark put the pressure on. But the guys held firm and got a deserved road win against a top team.”