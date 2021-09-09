Scoring twice in the first five minutes, the East Central College soccer Falcons earned their first victory of the season Saturday.
East Central (1-2, 1-0) defeated St. Louis Community College, 4-3.
Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) scored in the opening minute, and Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) netted the second goal in the fifth minute to put the Falcons up by two.
However, the Archers scored twice on breakaways to even the score.
James Baxter (St. Andrew’s, Leven, Scotland) found Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) in the box for the go-ahead goal before the half.
Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) netted in the second half, and that proved to be enough for the win as the Archers also scored in the second half.
Toby Lydon-Gardiner (Shoreham Academy, Shoreham-by-Sea, England) played in net for the Falcons.