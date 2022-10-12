Playing soccer matches in Sedalia Saturday, the East Central College Falcons had the same results.
Both the women and men fell, 2-1. The men’s match went to overtime.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:58 pm
East Central hosts Lewis & Clark Wednesday. The women’s game starts at 1 p.m. with the men’s game following.
In Saturday’s women’s game, State Fair scored once in each half. Mariela Rodriguez scored the opener and Flor Moran netted the second goal.
Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) pulled one back, but the Falcons (3-7-1) couldn’t get the equalizer.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) stopped five shots in goal for ECC.
“Another tightly contested game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We played well, but ultimately we were unable get in any real rhythm. We had a few players out from injuries and illness. We are working hard this week to prepare for our last two regular season games and position ourselves to put out a good performance in the playoffs.”
In the men’s game, the Falcons (5-8) jumped on top when Jay Yule (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland/Niagara Community College) scored in the 12th minute. Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid Spain) assisted.
State Fair equalized on a Kenzo Florio goal in the 22nd minute and that’s how it stood until Kilian Jung scored in the 102nd minute during overtime.
Kaden Marsh (Wentzville Liberty) stopped eight shots in goal for the Falcons.
“Seems like the same story we’ve been dealing with all season,” Benninger said. “We controlled the game well and had the majority of possession. We had chance after chance but didn’t capitalize and kept State Fair in the game.”
Benninger hopes the team can learn from the game and adjust.
“We will get a couple important players back in the squad this week and are going to put the setback behind us,” he said. “We now prepare for a good Lewis & Clark team on Wednesday. We have some clarity on what the playoff picture looks like and we will do everything we can to be ready.”
