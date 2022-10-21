East Central College’s men’s and women’s soccer teams are starting their postseason tournaments this weekend.
The East Central men are seeded fourth among six teams in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament. East Central’s women are seeded fifth.
The men open with a home game Saturday at 2 p.m. against No. 5 State Fair Community College.
“We will be at home for the first round of the playoffs against a good State Fair team,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We will not be taking them lightly and are preparing for what will be a tough contest.”
The winner advances to play at top-seeded St. Charles Community College Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Mineral Area College has the second seed and will host the winner of Saturday’s contest between No. 3 St. Louis Community College and No. 6 Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City. The other semifinal also will be played Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The highest remaining seed will host the regional championship Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
Mineral Area College will host the Central District Tournament Nov. 3-5.
In the women’s tournament, the Falcons play Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Our focus is now on Sunday against a good MCCKC team,” Benninger said.
MCC is seeded fourth while the Falcons are No. 5.
St. Charles is the top seed and will host Saturday’s winner Wednesday at 2 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, Mineral Area College is seeded second and gets the bye. It will host the winner of No. 3 State Fair and No. 6 St. Louis Wednesday at 2 p.m.
State Fair hosts St. Louis Sunday at 2 p.m.
The highest remaining seed will host the championship Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.
Mineral Area will host the Central District Tournament Nov. 4-6.