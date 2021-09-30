There was plenty of offense Saturday in East Central College’s men’s home soccer match against Metropolitan Community College.
The Falcons (5-3) prevailed, 6-3.
“We controlled most of the match and were comfortable at 4-1, but two late MCCKC goals made it a little dicey,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “However, some of our more experienced players were able to settle the game down and restore the three-goal advantage. Good to get the points and many positives, but still some things to work on for this team if they are to be successful down the stretch.”
MCC opened scoring in the third minute during the NJCAA Division II Region 16 contest. However, East Central tied it soon after with Sam Ennis (St. Fintains, Dublin, Ireland) scoring on a rebound from a free kick by Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain).
East Central took the lead on a goal by Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) in the 25th minute.
In the second half, Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland) pushed the lead to 3-1 on a long shot.
Gonzalez netted a goal with Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) assisting in the 56th minute.
MCC rallied to score twice in five minutes, cutting the gap to 4-3.
However, the Falcons did the same thing with Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) and Akot scoring two quick goals to restore the three-goal lead, and that’s how it ended.
East Central came back Monday to defeat Southwestern Illinois College, 6-0.