Crosspoint Christian School’s boys soccer Cougars return to action Friday in Cape Girardeau in search of their first win of the season.
The Cougars (0-4) will play Eagle Ridge Christian for the second time this season.
Eagle Ridge defeated Crosspoint at the Poplar Bluff Tournament last Saturday, 9-1.
Heritage Classical defeated Crosspoint in the season opener last Friday, 6-2.
Also at Poplar Bluff last Saturday, Crosspoint was beaten by Ozarks Christian Academy, 8-0.
Playing Tuesday, the Cougars were beaten by Westwood Baptist, 8-0.
Ky Hofstetter, Asher Weldy and Joshua Coroama have scored one goal apiece.
Jacob Hassel has the team’s lone assist.
James Murray has made 46 saves in goal while Coroama has stopped four shots.
