Crosspoint Christian School’s boys soccer team has opened its season with two victories this week.
The Cougars defeated St. Louis Homeschool Monday, 2-1.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 12:23 pm
Crosspoint opened MAC play Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Eagle Ridge Christian from Cape Girardeau.
In Monday’s win, Landon Callaway gave Crosspoint the game’s opening goal 10 minutes into the second half after stealing a goal kick.
Asher Weldy scored in the 55th minute after an indirect kick by Landon Callaway.
“I was impressed with our passing from the start,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “The boys were playing with their heads up and making smart decisions with the ball.”
St. Louis Homeschool scored to cut the lead to 2-1, but James Murray stopped 11 shots, including several down the stretch, to seal the win.
In Tuesday’s win, Crosspoint was down after a penalty kick in the first half until Ky Hofstetter scored in the last minute of the first half. Weldy assisted.
Eagle Ridge went back on top early in the second half, but Crosspoint got a pair of Landon Callaway goals to come back for the win.
Weldy assisted on the second goal and the game winner came on a penalty kick in the 77th minute.
“I’m proud of the effort today,” Lance Callaway said. “Eagle Ridge beat us by eight goals at the beginning of last season, so for us to get a win against them shows how far we’ve come. We fought the tired legs for the last 15 minutes and the defense was stout at the end.”
Up next for Crosspoint is a Friday game against league foe Thomas Jefferson of St. Louis. That will be played Friday at 5 p.m. at the Liberty Fields in Pacific.
The Cougars will play a conference game against Thomas Jefferson (St Louis) Friday at 5 at Liberty Fields in Pacific.
