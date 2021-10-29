With the playoffs quickly coming up, maybe it was just what the Union soccer Wildcats needed.
Union (14-4) fell to Jefferson City, 3-0, and Rock Bridge, 8-0, Saturday in Columbia.
“We got our tails kicked,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
The Wildcats have two road games this week, starting with Monday’s contest at Borgia. Union plays Tuesday at Warrenton to end the regular season.
Union has been seeded fifth for the upcoming Class 3 District 4 Tournament at the 179 Soccer Park in Jefferson City. The Wildcats will face fourth-seeded Rolla in the opening match Saturday at 4 p.m.
Rockwood Summit earned the top seed with Capital City second and Jefferson City third.
“It was good to see a district opponent,” Fennessey said. “We can put together a game plan if we’re fortunate enough to face them again.”
Other area teams in that tournament are No. 6 Washington and seventh-seeded Pacific.
Jefferson City
Actually, we played well against them,” Fennessey said of Jefferson City. “They have a big kid up top who out-muscled us there and was able to get through our defensive line. They didn’t give Cooper (Bailey) much of a chance in the first half.”
Fennessey and the Wildcats regrouped at the intermission.
“We felt if we could generate a little offense in the second half, we could get back into the game,” Fennessey said. “We ended up giving up an early goal on a deep throw-in, which was headed in. We needed to be a little more physical.”
Bailey made 17 saves in the loss.
Rock Bridge
“It was really bad news from the get-go,” Fennessey said of the Rock Bridge match.
Rock Bridge scored all eight of its goals in the first half to finish the game in 40 minutes.
“They moved the ball with ease,” Fennessey said. “We came out defeated. I felt we didn’t give ourselves many opportunities after the second goal.”
Bailey stopped 15 shots.