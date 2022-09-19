Ardell Young’s goal with four minutes to play in regulation lifted the Union soccer Wildcats over Sullivan Thursday evening.
All of the scoring in the contest took place in the second half.
Union moved ahead with 24:11 to play when Jacob Dowil found the goal. Will Herbst assisted on the goal.
Sullivan’s Zechariah Beagle tied it on a break away. It stayed that way until Young scored the winner. Dowil got the assist on the game-winning goal.
Cooper Bailey stopped two shots for Union while Sullivan’s Kaden Smith made 12 saves.
While it was a game between Four Rivers Conference schools, it was not a league game as the FRC only has three schools playing boys soccer this season.
