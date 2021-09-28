The soccer Bulldogs found their way onto the scoreboard in the first half of this week, but they are still looking to navigate into the win column.
Windsor (2-5) shut out St. Clair (0-8) Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ senior night, 8-0. The Bulldogs fell on the road Wednesday at Wright City (2-3), 6-1.
“We’re still struggling to keep the ball in the other half,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “The boys are still working hard.”
Windsor
Haki Niksic performed a hat trick with three goals and one assist for the Owls Tuesday as Windsor carried a 5-0 score into halftime.
Jake Wolff (two saves) and Andrew Tanner (one) split the shutout in the Windsor net.
St. Clair goalkeeper Nathan Bess made 15 saves.
Jayden Broderick netted a brace.
Clayton Jones, Nelson Karnowski and Ethan Petty each scored once.
Petty recorded two assists.
Mason Eller, Alex Julian and Tanner were each credited with one assist.
Wright City
Jaxson Richardson netted St. Clair’s goal in the second half, assisted off a Joey Rego free kick.
It was the second score of the year for Richardson and the team’s fourth goal overall.
Bess made six saves.
Wright City held a 4-0 halftime lead.
St. Clair finished out the week with a home game against St. Francis Borgia Thursday. Next up will be a Four Rivers Conference road game at Union Tuesday at 5 p.m.