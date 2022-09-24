The Washington soccer Blue Jays were unfazed by either Black Cats or lightning Wednesday.
The latter proved to be the only one capable of slowing Washington down.
The Blue Jays (4-5) worked around a weather delay and the Black Cats’ defense to deliver a 9-1 victory over Fredericktown (3-5) in the final round of pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament.
Washington will play Seckman (4-3) in the tournament’s championship game on Hillsboro’s turf field Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays built a 3-0 lead prior to the arrival of the lightning during the first half.
Things picked up right where it left off once play resumed, and Washington carried a 5-0 lead into the intermission.
Four different players scored a brace for the Blue Jays — Cole Click, Isaac Eckelkamp, Chris Jenner and Parker Kelpe.
Elliot Dickman scored once.
Tyler Eckelkamp recorded three assists.
Jacob Brown, Dickman and Kelpe were credited with one assist apiece.
Freshman Jack Henderson improved to 3-0 as the team’s goalkeeper, recording six saves in the contest.
Tuesday Game
The Blue Jays moved one step closer to playing for a tournament title Tuesday.
Washington defeated Hillsboro (4-4), 2-1, in the Blue Group of play at Hillsboro’s boys soccer tournament.
The win put Washington in the drivers’ seat of the pool with a 2-0 record after also defeating Pacific, 2-1, Monday.
The Blue Jays went ahead late in the first half on a goal by Tyler Eckelkamp.
Hillsboro found an equalizer 10 minutes into the second period only for Jenner to put Washington back in front for good in the 59th minute of play.
Tyler Eckelkamp was credited with an assist on Jenner’s goal.
Henderson recorded seven saves for the Blue Jays.
Elliott Puhse did the scoring for the host Hawks, assisted by Luke Auer. Gabe Perry was credited with three saves in the Hillsboro net.
Washington will play for the championship Saturday.
