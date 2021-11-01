Every night should be senior night.
The annual tradition has been good to the Washington soccer Blue Jays (9-13, 3-7) this year with the team going 4-0 as the visitor on opposing teams’ senior nights.
Tuesday, Washington was victorious on its own home senior night, 2-1, making things “Click” into place in overtime against Francis Howell North (10-9-1, 3-6) with junior Cole Click’s game-winning goal in the extra period.
The Blue Jays then finished out the regular season Thursday on a five-game winning streak, winning at Troy (5-14), 2-0, on the Trojans’ senior night.
Francis Howell North
Tuesday’s victory concluded league play for the Blue Jays in the GAC Central.
“Our good form continued on the all-important senior night,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Graduating 16 players this year makes this the largest class of seniors I have ever coached. All 15 eligible seniors were involved in the match and contributed a good team effort.”
The win marked back-to-back conference wins for the Blue Jays in which the game went beyond regulation after last Thursday’s penalty kick shootout victory at Ft. Zumwalt East.
Washington struck first in Tuesday’s contest with senior Isaac Agren hitting the back of the net in the 21st minute.
“Our midfield built an attack that found Cole Click outside the 18 with some space,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “He struck a powerful shot that the keeper surprisingly kept out of the net, but the rebound fell to an onrushing Isaac Agren who calmly put it past the keeper.”
The Blue Jays remained in front through halftime. Howell North scored the equalizer late in the second half, in the 77th minute.
Click’s overtime goal gives him 13 on the season.
“We had leaned heavily on seniors and knew we had fresh legs in our younger players if needed,” Schriewer said. “We made just two changes to the starters for the start of overtime including a well rested Cole Click. About five minutes into the overtime, Isaac Agren found Cole Click who took a few touches to clear of a defender before striking a great shot hard into the far corner for another game-winner.”
Micah Gargrave made 11 saves in the Washington net.
Troy
The Blue Jays put a tally on the scoreboard in both halves Thursday, starting with a goal by Tyler Eckelkamp in the first period.
William Amlong netted the cushion goal in the second half.
Darius Haney and Agren were credited with assists.
Gargrave recorded eight saves and the shutout.
Washington, the No. 6 seed in Class 3 District 4, plays No. 3 Jefferson City Saturday at 10 a.m. in the district quarterfinal round at Capital City.