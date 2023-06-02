FENTON — Smithville’s Kaia Urra scored from five yards out in the 73rd minute Friday afternoon to lift Smithville into the MSHSAA Class 3 girls soccer championship game over Union, 3-2.
Union (15-8-1) led 2-1 at the half, but couldn’t hold on against Smithville (23-3).
Smithville scored first when Ava Mensik netted in the 13th minute on a Union mistake.
Union went back to its strengths, getting goals from Mike Williford in the 21st minute and Sophia Helling in the 32nd minute, both after corner kicks. Holly Pipes assisted on both.
But Jessica Baker tied it in the 55th minute and Urra netted the game winner.
Union will play Ursuline Academy, a 2-1 loser to Ft. Zumwalt South, Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Game time on Field No. 2 is noon.
State Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.