Jump for Joy
Union sophomore Sophia Helling leaps into the air after scoring the go-ahead goal in the first half of the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal Friday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Smithville scored twice in the second half to beat Union, 3-2. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

FENTON — Smithville’s Kaia Urra scored from five yards out in the 73rd minute Friday afternoon to lift Smithville into the MSHSAA Class 3 girls soccer championship game over Union, 3-2.

Union (15-8-1) led 2-1 at the half, but couldn’t hold on against Smithville (23-3).