For over 22 minutes, Union’s hopes to break past the MSHSAA girls soccer semifinals were on course.
Union (15-8-1) led Smithville (23-3), 2-1, for the final 8:21 of the first half and first 14:02 of the second half before the Lady Warriors equalized.
Then, with 7:29 to play, Smithville’s Kaia Urra put the Lady Warriors on top to stay in a 3-2 Class 3 victory.
The win put Smithville into Saturday’s championship match against Ft. Zumwalt South while Union fell into the third-place game against Ursuline Academy.
“We knew what Smithville was going to do,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We knew that we were going to look to play to the big girl up top and they did exactly that. We did a good job in the first half of mitigating that. The second half, not so much. They found a way to get through there and I thought that was the biggest difference. They started playing it in to her and she was able to turn and get some passes. That was the difference between the two halves. We got worn down a little bit and just couldn’t keep up.”
This was Union’s fourth trip to the MSHSAA Championships and the fourth time that Union ended up playing for third.
Smithville struck first. A Union mistake in passing the ball set up Ava Mensick for a goal 12:55 into the game. Olivia Eastridge was credited with the assist on the Smithville goal.
Less than eight minutes later, Union struck back. It was Union’s strength, a corner kick, which set up the goal.
Holly Pipes put a pass into the middle and Mikah Williford was on the far side to blast a shot into the goal from nine yards away. It was Williford’s eighth goal in the last five games.
The marker at the 20:26 mark was followed by another Union setpiece goal. This time, Pipes’ cross was met by the head of Sophia Helling and she put Union on top at the 31:39 mark. Union carried the 2-1 lead into the halftime intermission.
“We’re always looking to be dangerous on setpieces,” Fennessey said. “We have been consistently dangerous all year. Holly did a great job of putting the ball into the box both times. Mikah finished one and Sophia put a head on another. Those have been goals we’ve lived on all year.”
The lead held until the 54:02 mark in the second half. Jessica Baker scored on a shot from 12 yards out into the right side of the goal. Sydney Weers assisted.
The game remained tied until Urra’s goal at the 72:31 mark. Urra shot from five yards out for the game winner.
MSHSAA credited both Alayna Edwards and Mensik with assists.
Smithville worked to keep possession throughout the game, leaving the Lady ’Cats chasing for control.
“They were stronger on the ball than they looked on film,” Fennessey said. “They played into their center forward well and she did a better job. Lucy Koenigsfeld had a tough day marking that girl. They made good runs off the ball as well. We were caught sleeping a couple of times.”
Smithville outshot Union, 13-4. The Lady Warriors had four shots in the first half and nine in the second. Union had two shots in each half.
Smithville put seven shots on goal while Union had four.
Union managed eight corner kicks in the game to Smithville’s four. Union had four corner kicks in the second half. Smithville’s corner kicks came in the second half.
Union was whistled for seven fouls to Smithville’s four. Smithville received the lone card.
Union’s Ali Thwing stopped four shots while allowing three goals.
“She’s been a rock for us all year,” Fennessey said. “She’s made some great saves throughout our playoff run. She’s sealed up a lot of loose ends for us this year.”
Katelyn Burkhart made two saves for Smithville and gave up two goals.
Helling had three of Union’s shots with one on goal. Williford had the other shot on goal.