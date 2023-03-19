There’s a new lead voice for Pacific Lady Indians soccer, but not too new.
Steve Smith, already the boys soccer head coach for the past two seasons and an assistant for the girls team last spring, steps into his head coaching shoes again this season to lead the girls team.
The Lady Indians went 11-8-1 in 2022 and finished second in the Four Rivers Conference.
Pacific returns nearly all of its primary contributors from 2022, but will need a new goalkeeper after the graduation of four-year starter Emmaline Steel.
Junior Emily Hemenway served as the backup keeper last year, making nine saves.
The Lady Indians had 12 players score points in the 2022 season, of which Steel is the only one not returning.
Junior Abby Hall was the team leader in goals last spring with 16 and tied for the team lead in assists with five.
Junior Madi Land also had five assists along with 10 goals.
Senior Shelby Kelemen (seven goals), juniors Lexi Clark (six goals, three assists) and Rhyan Murphy (five goals) and sophomore Caroline Tomlinson (four goals, three assists) also return.
Pacific has plenty of defensive experience between seniors Zoey Arnold (a Culver-Stockton signee), Kaitlynn Sims and Lauren Langenbacher, juniors Jaylynn Miller, Haylee Hoke and Lauryn Schwierjohn and sophomore Kaitlin Payne.
The Lady Indians will open the season with four freshmen on the varsity roster — forwards Arionna Edmonds and Kennedy Fox, midfielder Taylor Snider and defender Brooke Bearden.
Smith will be assisted by Coach Dan Velten.
Pacific begins play Friday and Saturday at the Rolla Blue Fish Tournament, taking on Northwest and St. Francis Borgia in pool play at the six-team tournament.