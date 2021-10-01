St. Clair’s battery represented the Lady Bulldogs on the all-tournament team Saturday in St. James.
Pitcher Current Smith and catcher Kaitlyn Janson, both seniors, were selected to the event’s honors team.
“(Janson and Smith) continue to do a great job pitching and catching,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “Nicole Mutschler and Leah Johnston had good days at the plate. We are continuing to challenge ourselves to improve.”
The Lady Bulldogs (0-13) dropped a pair of games in the tournament to the host Lady Tigers (8-7), 19-4, and to Salem (4-9), 13-3. Monday, St. Clair fell on the road to Warrenton (7-9), 13-0.
St. James
The host squad took a 3-0 lead after one inning and held a 9-1 advantage to end the second.
The score stood at 11-2 after three innings and 16-3 after four.
The Lady Bulldogs rapped out five hits, each singles from Janessa Avila, Smith, Johnston, Mutschler and Joey Jesionowski.
Avila scored two runs. Mutschler and Avari Hemker both scored once.
Johnston and Jesionowski each drove in a run.
Avila, Gabby Marler and Hemker reached on walks.
Avila, Smith and Hemker stole one base apiece.
Smith tossed five innings, allowing 19 runs (13 earned) on 15 hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Salem
St. Clair tallied all three of its runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Tigers picked up two runs in the first inning, two in the third, two in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.
St. Clair’s big hit was a Janson triple.
Mutschler, Johnston and Jesionowski each singled.
Mutschler, Johnston and Cylee Schatzler each scored a run.
Schatzler earned an RBI.
Smith drew a walk.
Johnston and Jesionowski each stole a base.
Smith pitched 5.2 innings, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits, five walks and one strikeout.
Warrenton
Warrenton pitcher Kylie Witthaus no-hit the Lady Bulldogs across five innings Monday, striking out 14.
The Lady Warriors tallied five runs in the first inning, four in the second and four in the third.
St. Clair had one baserunner in the game, Smith, who reached on an error and stole a base.
The Lady Bulldogs played at Four Rivers Conference foe Union Tuesday. The team finishes out the week at home Wednesday against De Soto at 4:30 p.m.