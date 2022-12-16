Hunter Smith ascended the medal stand Saturday at the Union boys wrestling Tournament.
Smith (285) was Borgia’s top finisher, placing third in the event.
“Hunter Smith showed a lot of good determination and heart as he competed throughout the day,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “This was definitely one of Hunter’s better showings. He is very strong and has good quickness. We expect him to continue getting better and better as the season rolls on.”
Two other Knights, Adam Ashworth (138) and Nate Clarkson (150) finished eighth in their respective weight classes.
As a team, the Knights scored 55 points to finish 14th in the team standings, between Logan-Rogersville (75) and Union (55).
Northwest was the team champion with 227 points while Ste. Genevieve took second at 193. Marshfield was third with 189.5 points.
Rounding out the top five were Windsor (165.5) and Blue Valley West (142.5).
“We saw some good things out of the boys, but for a couple of them it was too much to overcome,” Hellebusch said. “The Union Tournament is always a good tournament with a lot of good talent so we knew it would not be a walkthrough. A few of our kids didn’t fair so well and a few others made it to the later rounds but did not compete well enough to take home any hardware except for Hunter Smith.”
Smith opened with a 1:25 pin of Fox’s Tommy George. He then pinned Patrick Brown of Webster Groves in 3:00.
In the semifinals, Ste. Genevieve’s Jacob Schweigert won a 9-1 major decision over Smith.
Smith came back with a 52-second pin of Windsor’s Clay Scott and a 2:54 pin of Winnetonka’s Zylen Saddler in the third-place bout.
Ashworth had three contested matches on his way to eighth place. He won one, a 4:23 pin of Union’s Alonzo Gregory in the consolation third round.
The losses were a 1:41 pin against Winnetonka’s Tim McCane in the opening round and a 12-09 decision against Blue Valley West’s Quinn Breukmann in the seventh-place match.
Clarkson won two contested matches, pinning Fatima’s Jesse Schroeder in 1:50 and Webster Groves’ Elliot Duckett in 1:24.
Clarkson lost his other two contested matches by a technical fall and a pin.
Borgia fielded nine wrestlers in the meet. The other six did not make the placement rounds.
Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) pinned Potosi’s Steven Riddell in 1:20 to start, but lost his next three matches by pins.
Estiven Leven (165) pinned Potosi’s Draven Griffin in 5:14, but that was sandwiched between a pair of pin losses.
Lincoln Schaefer (120) and Joseph Volmert (175) were pinned twice, but scored team points for byes.
Kamper Brinkmann (144) and Will Clarkson (190) were pinned twice.
