The first of a pair of planned all-star contests went to the kids from SLABA.
Playing in Ellisville, Tuesday, July 19, the 16-Under representatives from the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association defeated the 15-Under representatives from the American Legion’s Ninth and 10th District Freshman Divisions, 12-5.
Local teams Washington Post 218 and Pacific Post 320 both sent representatives.
They were joined by players from Rhineland Post 147, Elsberry Post 226, Eureka Post 177, Kirkwood Post 156 and Wentzville Post 323.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
Post 218 was represented by five players — Andrew Elbert, Charlie Gildehaus, Braxtyn Frankenberg, Owen Bolzenius and Brody O’Hanlon.
“Brody and Owen both had a hit in the game,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann, also the head manager for the all-star team, said. “Andrew Elbert threw a perfect inning (with) two strikeouts and a pop-up. Charlie Gildehaus threw one inning, striking out one (and) giving up one run. Braxtyn Frankenberg was hitless, but caught four innings for the Legion.”
Post 320 sent six players — Bennett Parker, Hagen Hassell, Gavin Lane, Ethan Holzmark, Trey Kulick and Cayden Matthes.
Representing Rhineland Post 147 were Colton Ruediger and Cole Traub. Coming from Elsberry Post 226 were Brennan Howard and Brady Sheppard. Justin Daly and Alex Mack represented Wentzville Post 323.
From the 10th District, Eureka Post 177 sent Oliver Orendain and Jack Wood.
Kirkwood Post 156 was represented by Isaiah Fee-Wiley, Charlie Vonder Bruegge, Pierce Sturgeon, Ben Niemeier and Nicholas Copeland.
Kopmann was assisted by Nathan Bruns (Post 320), Nick Moore (Post 147) and Bryan Seitter (Post 218).
• From JC Blazers — Landon Richard, Grant Gibson and Dean Moeckel.
• From Premier — Jacob Bischel, Braden Weber, Cullen Hofkamp and Carter Dorlaque.
• From STL Patriots — Leo Skaggs and Joseph Stoker.
• From STL Tigers — Conrad Dickey.
• From STL Tigers 15B — Sorren Hennies, Luke Seiler, Evan Paeper and Adler Crask.
• From STL Tigers 16 — Carl Hurley, Collin Hutton and Evan Pierce.
• From SW Stars — Nathan Hayden, Robbie Kalbach and Owen Grater.
• From Tribe — Kyle Moring, Aiden Summers, Ethan Wall and Cameron Grimes.
• From Waterloo — Brady Biffar, Braydon Hays, Bryce Schalterbrand and Andy Altes.
The SLABA team was coached by Trevor Manis (Premier), Todd Seabaugh (STL Tigers 16), Kyle Stoker (STL Patriots), Kirk Hawkins (STL Tigers 15B), Chris Grimes (Tribe), Josh Terramagra (SW Stars), Alex Hanft (JC Blazers) and John Green (Waterloo).
A similar challenge pitting the 17-Under Junior Legion division against another team of SLABA All-Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.