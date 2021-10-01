Union golf senior Alisha Skiles ended on top.
In the first year of Four Rivers Conference girls golf play, Skiles has been recognized as the conference’s first Player of the Year.
Skiles shot a 93 Monday to take first place individually in the conference tournament. She and the Lady ’Cats swept conference dual play during the season and ended second in the conference overall.
St. Clair senior and conference tournament runner-up Hayley Schaefer received first team all-conference honors, leading the Lady Bulldogs to finish one stroke under Union to win the conference tournament and inaugural conference championship.
Other members of the conference first team were as follows:
• Pacific’s Lexi Carter and Aaliyah Haddox.
• Union’s Natalie Miner.
• St. James’ Lydia Kemnitzer.
The following were named to the all-conference second team:
• St. Clair’s Alyssa Taylor and Jordyn Hampson.
• Union’s Skylar Traffas.
• St. James’ Ally Hartley and Cally Gibson.