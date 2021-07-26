Six was the number to beat in the first round of the senior Zone 1 Tournament Thursday.
Not only was it the moniker of the visiting NEMO Sixers, representing American Legion Post 6 in Moberly, but it was the number of runs scored by the winning team at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. The Washington Post 218 Seniors (17-12) fell one run shy of the Sixers, 6-5.
Post 218 dropped to the losers’ bracket to play Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) Friday. Post 55 had to forfeit its round one game to Jefferson City Post 5 in the midst of a 10-3 lead when an ejection left Hannibal without the minimum amount of players to continue.
The Sixers advanced to meet Post 5 in the winners’ bracket final.
Post 218 got behind the eight ball early after a six-run Sixers rally in the top of the second inning.
Washington battled back with three runs in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
“The guys didn’t have any quit in them,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “When we get in situations like that, there have been instances where we would let teams put up crooked numbers, but they were hitting the baseball. It’s not like we gave them a lot to work with. They were taking it.”
Post 218 committed two defensive errors to Post 6’s one. However, Post 218 dazzled early with an unconventional 8-4-5 double play to keep Post 6 off the scoreboard in the top of the first.
The play resulted from a situation with runners on first and second with one out. A sinking fly ball into center field got down in front of Post 218 center fielder Zac Coulter, who quickly fired to second base to get the trailing runner on a force out. Second baseman Dane Eckhoff then threw to third base where the lead runner had rounded the bag, and Blake Whitlock applied the tag as the runner attempted to slide back in.
“That was nuts,” Getsee said. “The guys were thinking, and that’s the best part.”
Reece Mesecher was the winning pitcher for Post 6. In four innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits, striking out four.
Bryce Taylor recorded the save with two shutout innings, striking out three and allowing one hit.
Sam Turilli started on the mound for Washington. In 1.2 innings, he surrendered six runs (two earned) on eight hits with one strikeout.
Ethan Mort tossed the next 3.2 innings without allowing a run. Mort struck out two and gave up six hits and one walk.
Blake Whitlock finished out the final 1.2 innings, striking out one without allowing a hit or a walk.
Gavin Matchell continued his power surge at the plate with a solo home run in the fifth inning, his fourth blast of the year and his third in the last four games.
Matchell ended 3-4 on the day, adding two singles and another RBI.
Mort doubled.
Louis Paule and Cody Vondera both singled twice. Turilli, Dane Eckhoff and Whitlock each added a single.
The runs were scored by Turilli, Eckhoff, Matchell, Paule and Vondera.
Turilli and Zac Coulter each picked up an RBI.
Sam Paule and Turilli were hit by pitches.
Vondera and Whitlock both stole a base.
All 14 of Post 6’s hits were scored as singles.
Cole Thompson connected for three hits.
Leyton Bain, Robert Prewitt and William Alton recorded two hits apiece.
Mesecher, Casey Shockley, Tucker Waddle, Cooper Noah and Braeden Hunt all singled once.
Bain, Shockley, Taylor, Waddle, Noah and Hunt accounted for the six runs.
Noah was credited with two RBIs. Bain, Prewitt and Thompson each drove in one.
Noah drew the only walk issued in the contest.
Waddle and Thompson both stole a base.
Between Mesecher and Taylor, Shockley pitched one shutout inning, striking out one and giving up just one hit.