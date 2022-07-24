Summer came to an end for the Pacific Post 320 Seniors Wednesday.
Moberly Post 6 (18-10-1) held Pacific (12-13) off the scoreboard for six innings in the first elimination game of the American Legion Zone 1 Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320 broke through for one run in the seventh inning, but fell to the Sixers, 7-1.
Zaiden Wood fell four outs short of a no-hit bid. The bid lasted 5.2 innings before shortstop Ethan Simpson broke it up with a ground-rule double to center field.
“Our bats just really went cold this week,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “They just went quiet.”
Post 320 managed three total hits off of Wood. Cole Hansmann and Weston Kulick each singled in the seventh.
Wood finished out the complete-game effort, striking out seven and allowing just the one run.
Hansmann was able to score the tally after going first-to-third on Kulick’s knock and then advancing across the plate when Andrew Payne grounded into a fielder’s choice.
In addition to the RBI, Payne was also hit by a pitch earlier in the contest.
Post 320 pitchers held Moberly to just four hits, but got into trouble with a total of seven walks.
Drew Beffa started on the mound. In 3.2 innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks. Beffa recorded two strikeouts.
Conner Bollinger pitched 1.1 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks, striking out one.
Trey Kulick finished out the game on the bump. He sat down Post 6 in order in the bottom of the sixth.
“We’ve been relying on Drew to be that No. 2 (pitcher) the last couple of weeks,” Carter said. “I think he’s been improving every start. Conner has really been an arm where if we get a guy in trouble early, he’s one we can rely on. Trey comes up from single A, and he’s just been awesome — working three pitches and able to get jobs done as well.”
The four Moberly hits were a double by Carson Fletcher and singles by Braedon Hunt, Alex Alton and Timothy Johnston.
Leyton Bain and Jack Prewett both walked twice.
Casey Shockley, Fletcher and Hunt all walked once.
Johnston was hit by a pitch twice. Gage Wilson reached once on a hit by pitch.
Bain, Hunt and Shockley each stole a base.
Fletcher and Johnston both scored twice.
Bain, Prewett and Shockley all scored once.
Hunt was credited with two RBIs. Jackson Engel, Bain, Prewett and Fletcher each drove in one.
Post 6 advanced to the following game, the losers’ bracket final, falling to Washington Post 218, 8-6.
Washington and Jefferson City Post 5, who played in the zone championship series Thursday, will advance to the state tournament next week in Sedalia.