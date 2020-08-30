St. Clair hopes the trends of 2019 can continue in the fall of 2020.
The football and volleyball teams for the Bulldogs had some of their most successful seasons.
Girls golf also took strides forward and now enters its third season after being introduced in 2018.
Football
The regular season can’t go any better than 9-0.
That’s what the Bulldogs did a year ago under Head Coach Brian Robbins, even with an already small roster made even smaller due to injuries.
St. Clair finished 10-1 after rolling over Lutheran South, 42-6, in the first round of the postseason and then dropping a back-and-forth game against St. Francis Borgia Regional, 20-13, in Week 11.
Roster size will not be as big of an issue for St. Clair this fall with 40 players out for Robbins’ team.
The Bulldogs return a total of 10 starters, five on offense and five on defense.
St. Clair swept Four Rivers Conference opponents last fall to earn its first conference title since 2005, which was the final year or Robbins’ first stint as the team’s head coach.
“I believe the conference is wide open (this year),” Robbins said. “The majority of the teams should be much improved. We need to stay healthy.”
The Bulldogs have 15 seniors on the roster.
Many of them are in a backfield that remains crowded after spreading the ball around among a bevy of running backs in 2019 for a total of 2,960 rushing yards.
Senior Lance McCoy leads that group, having carried for 598 yards and seven touchdowns.
Seniors Landen Roberts (484 yards) and Shane Stanfill (483 yards) each return after racking up eight rushing touchdowns in 2019.
Seniors Trent Balderson, Dakota Gotsch and Mardariries Miles are all three involved in the backfield crowd as well.
Roberts, also the team’s kicker and 2019 Missourian All-Area Special Teams Player of the Year, was a perfect 5-5 in field goal attempts with a long of 42 and a perfect 41-41 in extra-point tries.
Senior Wes Hinson takes over at quarterback where he will have senior wide receiver Chase Walters as one of his top targets to throw to.
The Bulldogs went to the air just 26 times in 2019 and Walters hauled in three of those passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Brady Simpson is back at tight end and the team’s offensive line is anchored by seniors Hunter Talley, Austin Hedge and Wyatt Strothcamp.
On defense, Hinson was second to only senior captain Ryan Barrett in tackles a year ago, finishing with 86.5.
The Bulldogs graduate both of their two primary pass rushers in Barrett and Brendyn Stricker from last year. Strothcamp, who had two sacks in 2019, and Miles (0.5) now lead the defensive front line.
The team will have holes to fill in the secondary after losing top pass defenders Dalton Thompson and Dayton Turner to graduation.
The team does bring back senior Cole Venable from that secondary. Balderson and newcomers Gabe Martinez, Isaac Nunez and Anthony Broeker are expected to factor in.
The Bulldogs’ assistant coaches are Mark Houser, Steve Harris, Travis Johnson, Sam Kruse, Nathan Kemp and Cal Juergens.
Volleyball
The majority of the Lady Bulldogs’ games last fall were decided in two sets.
Only three times in all of 2019 did a St. Clair game make it to a third set.
That won’t be the case in 2020 as most games will now be played under a best-of-five format.
St. Clair started on a 9-0 run last year on the way to a 28-4-2 mark overall under returning Head Coach Kandice McCuskey. The season included championship wins in both the Seckman Tournament and the St. Clair Volleyball Classic.
One of those three-set wins last fall was also one of the biggest for the program as the Lady Bulldogs came back from a first-set loss to defeat Sullivan in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament on Sullivan’s home floor.
It took meeting the eventual Class 3 state champions, St. Francis Borgia Regional, in the district championship game to end St. Clair’s run.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs this season are a pair of four-year starters in seniors Alohilani Bursey and Makayla Johnson.
Bursey patrols the middle where she bashed down 205 kills and made 187 blocks in 2019.
Johnson factors in all over the court where she was third on the team in kills (95), fifth in blocks (23) and second in digs (373) last fall.
Bursey isn’t the team’s only force in the middle of the net as the team also brings back junior Mackenzie Lowder, who last season posted 125 blocks and 80 kills.
Senior libero Kyley Henry (398 digs) and juniors Myah Dierker, Madison Lowder and Kaylee Rampani are also among the varsity returners.
The Lady Bulldogs will need somebody new to run their offense through in 2020, however, as they graduate Emma Hinson, who accounted for 95 percent of the team’s assist total.
Among the team’s new additions is senior basketball standout Ally Newton.
Cross Country
The Bulldogs have two state qualifiers back from 2019, both of whom still have multiple seasons ahead in their high school careers.
St. Clair sent both a boys and a girls runner to the state meet in junior Case Busse and sophomore Hanna Spoon.
They look to lead a team that can build on that success this fall.
Busse is the team captain on the boys side and returning senior Elexis Wohlgemuth captains the girls.
“Case put in over 400 miles this summer and his goal is to be all-state,” Head Coach Ben Martin said. “He has the competitive drive, work ethic, and talent to do it. Elexis Wohlgemuth kept in shape this summer and has been our No. 1 runner at practice so far. Elexis is also an awesome leader. She does a good job of keeping our team tight and inspiring other runners.”
While the only female runner to go to the state meet last year, Spoon is not the only returning state qualifier for the Lady Bulldogs.
Senior Arin Halmich is a two-time state qualifier from 2017 and 2018.
“(She) had elbow surgery over the summer, but we hope we can get her back in shape quick to try to compete for a state qualifier spot again,” Martin said.
The Bulldogs have a boys team that brings plenty of experience and team chemistry.
“Senior John Davenport ran a lot this summer and you can tell he is in shape,” Martin said. “I look to him to make some big improvements this season. We have some other boys like Brent Miller and Ryan Bozada who are fighting hard to fill those last varsity spots. I have a solid group of seniors who have been around the program a long time.”
The boys add two freshmen who could be factors right away.
“Aiden Kern and Tommy Perkins will probably be in our top five varsity,” Martin said. “Aiden is naturally talented, one of the fastest freshmen I have ever had. He will be good for the next four years.”
The Bulldogs have eight regular season meets scheduled this season, starting at Mexico Sept. 5.
“At this point, we just want to get through the whole season,” Martin said. “We would love to go to state, but I think I will be just as happy to get the whole season in and get to even run at districts.”
Anna Grasso and Mike Rodgers join the team as assistant coaches.
Girls Golf
The girls golf program at St. Clair may still be in its infancy, but it’s already had a two-time state qualifier.
The team enters just its third season ever. Jeff Van Zee returns as the head coach for a third year.
The Lady Bulldogs will be without its standout of the first two years, Maria Bozada, this season due to graduation.
“We had a good year last year,” Van Zee said. “(We) won a few tournaments, placed in top three or four in the rest. (We) won all (our) meets.”
The Lady Bulldogs have 10 golfers this year, led by three varsity returners in seniors Anna Conner and Kynzi Humphrey and junior Jordyn Hampson.
“My seniors had some success last year and hopefully that will continue this year,” Van Zee said. “If they play like they did last year and a couple of other girls step up, we should be competitive.”
Van Zee’s roster is about as evenly divided as it can get with two seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen.
Junior Allie Cook and sophomores Alyssa Taylor and Leah Keltz are also returning golfers and the team adds junior Hayley Schaefer and freshmen Bonnie Kavanagh, Trinity McDonald and Caitlin Parmely.
“Alyssa Taylor has really improved from last year,” Van Zee said. “Allie Cook has shown some improvement and Bonnie Kavanagh for just starting out has shown some promise. Hayley Schaefer is improving and looks to try and move in the top five or six.”
St. Clair tees off on the new season Friday in a dual meet with Union at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Softball
After a slow start, the Lady Bulldogs broke even in the final 10 games of 2019.
That gives the team a few blocks to build on this fall as it enters its second season under Head Coach Anna Reed.
After an 0-8 start to the year, St. Clair finished at 5-14 overall with wins over Hermann, Newburg, Fredericktown and St. James (twice).
The Lady Bulldogs lose four seniors from last season, but had a group of 19 try out for the new season.
“We have some new kids with talent and who will hopefully hold big roles in our program for the next few years to come,” Reed said. “We are excited to get back into some normalcy and start playing games. Our girls have worked hard all summer coming to open fields and lifting weights. It’s evident that we are getting better every day.”
Senior pitching ace Madelyn Ruszala returns to the circle after a 4-8 mark in 2019 with a 4.30 earned run average in 83 innings pitched. She struck out 52 hitters.
The Lady Bulldogs have six returning starters, including two seniors, though both of those will be playing new positions this fall, though there could be multiple position changes over the course of the season.
“We will likely move everyone around a lot,” Reed said.
Senior Emma Davis moves from center field to catcher while senior Jessica Bess moves to third base from left field.
Bess trailed only graduated teammate Andi Ingle in batting average last fall. Bess ended with a .360 average, rapping out six doubles and one triple and drove in seven runs.
Up the middle the Lady Bulldogs have Current Smith at shortstop and Gabby Marler at second base while Kaitlyn Janson moves into center field.
Sierra Oloyed returns to play one of the corner outfield spots.
Newcomers expected to see playing time include junior outfielder Cecilia VanNess and freshman corner infielder Lindsay Simpson.
“As a team we are looking to score more runs this year by being smart and quick on the base paths, while also executing more on offense,” Reed said. “Our defensive goal is to limit errors as a team and get better at not giving up outs.”
Roberta Byers serves as assistant coach.
Boys Soccer
The good news for St. Clair boys soccer is most of the team is coming back.
The bad news is the team has a lot of work to do to improve on a 2-22 record from 2019.
The Bulldogs have eight starters back for the second year under Head Coach Casey Dildine, losing just three players to graduation.
Senior Zack Browne is the team’s standout, leading with 30 points (13 goals and four assists) in 2019.
Browne and fellow all-Four Rivers Conference team selections Austin Dunn (junior), Joey Rego (junior) and goalkeeper Collin Thacker (senior) lead the list of returning players.
Thacker turned in an area-leading 384 saves last fall, an average of nearly 17.5 saves per game in 22 outings.
Senior Sebastion Vitt (defender), senior Brady Parmeley (midfielder), sophomore Brandon Barnes (forward) and sophomore Conner Sikes (midfielder) are all returning starters.
Mixing in with the returning roster will be senior Josh Windes, a transfer from Crosspoint Christian School.
Windes was an MCSAA All-State selection and team most valuable player while at Crosspoint, helping the team to a state title.
“(He is) a solid midfielder,” Dildine said. “That will help us out quite a bit.”
The team also adds freshmen Jaxson Richardson (defender) and Dakota Presley (forward) and sophomore Hayden Johnson (midfielder).
“A defensive spot up for grabs as well as a midfielder,” Dildine said. “The defensive spot is a tough battle between freshman Dakota Presley, senior Matthew Croxton and junior Mike Givens. The midfielder spots are Jensen Bekemeier, Hayden Johnson and Jaxson Richardson.”
Jeff Rego is the team’s assistant coach.