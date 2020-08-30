Pacific athletics has six sports preparing to get back in the action this fall.
Only one of those will have a new face at the helm as Pacific brings in Paul Day to head the football program.
Head Coaches Kersten Fricke (formerly McDonough, volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball), Jesse Knott (boys soccer), Justin Perriguey (cross country) and Rob Schimsa (girls golf) all return to lead their respective teams for another season.
Football
New Pacific Head Coach Paul Day is well acquainted with the Four Rivers Conference.
He will just experience it from another sideline this year as the former Owensville coach returns to the conference with the Indians.
Day last coached in the Four Rivers Conference in 1997, leading the Dutchmen to a district title that year. In the intervening time, he has coached at Ft. Zumwalt West and led Vianney to two Class 5 state championships in 2016 and 2018.
Day has won multiple district titles with each of his three previous schools.
While Day has been accustomed to winning, his new team has not in recent years. The Indians are coming off a pair of 1-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019.
“(I’m) really looking forward to working with our kids,” Day said. “We had a great summer.”
The Indians had 58 players try out for the team in Day’s first season.
Pacific has a total of six starters returning, including seniors Tyler Martin, Colton Thompson, Trevor Hill and Coby Moeller and juniors Ted Toney and Matthew Austin.
Thompson was the team’s quarterback for much of last season, but Austin won the job in Week 8 and held it the rest of the season. Austin led the Indians to their only win, 35-0, against St. James in Week 9 with a four-touchdown passing effort.
Freshman Luke Meyer factors into the position battle under center as well.
Whoever it is will have four new targets to throw to in Trenton Johnson, Christian Sparks, Don’TA Harris and Isaac Sizemore.
Harris, a senior, is a basketball standout out for the football program for the first time since his freshman year.
Up front, Pacific adds Cade Martin, Matt Kristopeit, Nick Sater and Chase Krug into the linemen mix.
The Four Rivers Conference has been somewhat of a beacon of parody the last three seasons with four different teams winning a league title.
In 2017, Pacific was one of four teams locked in a tie for the lead going into the final week with a 4-1 conference record. Owensville and St. James ended up knocking off St. Clair and Pacific in Week 9 and the Dutchmen and Tigers each took a share of the conference crown.
Since then, Union ran the table on the conference in 2018 and St. Clair did the same in 2019.
“We will have to play well to be competitive with anyone in our conference,” Day said.
Day’s assistant coaches are Jimmy Meyers, Ken Grodie, Jay Mayfield, George Dohm, Ryan Buxton and Jim Menderski.
Volleyball
Pacific volleyball returns just three starters from last season, but saw nearly 40 players try out this season.
That’s made for crowded position battles for the jobs vacated by last year’s graduates.
“We lost starting spots in all positions (except for setter),” Fricke said. “Right now, a lot of starting sports are up for grabs.”
The Lady Indians are coming off a 16-11-5 season in 2019 as they enter Fricke’s third year as head coach.
Returning for Pacific are setters Haley Greer and Alexis Haley and middle blocker Annie Tomlinson.
Greer and Tomlinson will both play new positions this year.
“Haley (Greer) will be moving from setter to defense this year,” Fricke said. “We lost a major player in Genna Nickelson, so we will look to Haley to fill in and lead our defense.”
Greer, a senior, was second on the team in assists with 174 a year ago and made 110 digs.
Tomlinson, who filled the middle as a freshman in 2019, moves to outside hitter. She led the team with 47 blocks last season and added 52 kills.
“Annie will be moving from middle to outside,” Fricke said. “She will be our key offensive threat this year. She is also working on her defense to become a full six-rotation player this year.”
Alexis Haley, a junior, remains the team’s primary setter. She led the Lady Indians with 244 assists in 2019.
“She has a full season of setting under her belt and we are super excited to see how much she can grow this year as an upperclassman,” Fricke said.
Tomlinson becomes free to move to the outside as Pacific adds a pair of seniors, Julia Thomas and Emma Parry, to play the middle of the net.
“(Julia is) tall and aggressive, so we are very excited about her potential,” Fricke said. “Emma will also be playing middle this year. She is a great blocker and a fantastic leader on and off the court. I think Emma will surprise a lot of people this year.”
The Lady Indians add junior Sophie Duesinger to their pool of defenders and junior Brenna Moore as an outside hitter.
“Sophie is a defensive specialist who brings a ton of energy and postivity to the court,” Fricke said. “Brenna will most likely play right side for us this year. She is tall and strong and will provide a spark in our offense from the right side.”
Others in contention for hitting roles include senior Hannah Bruns, sophomore Erin Brooks and freshman Katerine Link.
Senior Kaitlyn Hanna and sophomore Kamryn Bukowsky add more defensive options.
Joining Haley on the setting corps is sophomore Lauren Langenbacher.
Renee Nickelson returns as assistant coach.
Softball
Every team is striving to find success this fall, but circumstances dictate an even more meaningful goal this season in a COVID-19 world.
“The goals are a little different for me this year,” Pacific softball Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “I am in my eighth year as head coach and, of course, we always have the goal of being best in the conference, in the district and going beyond into the postseason. But this year, I am also hoping to make it through the whole season with all of my girls and their families being healthy and safe. I am hoping to be able to complete our schedule and not have to suspend play for quarantine. I hope myself and the other coaches are able to maintain our health. Things are really different!”
The Lady Indians have a lot of room for new players to make an impact after graduating eight seniors from a 17-12 team in 2019.
Pacific returns three starters in seniors Taylor Hanger and Olivia Walker and junior Bella Walker.
Hanger is the team’s primary pitching option. In 29 games last fall, she threw 144.1 innings for a 16-10 record and a 3.98 earned run average. She struck out 124 hitters.
“I think the biggest thing that happened last year that will really benefit us this year is Taylor Hanger’s confidence level really improved,” Lewis said. “Sometime about the middle of the season last year, there was a change in her and she really finished strong. Her senior leadership and command of the field will really help our very young team. She pitched in all 29 games last year and has had a successful summer season, so I know that will carry over into her final high school season.”
Third baseman Bella Walker is the biggest bopper the Lady Indians have left after losing Annie Mueller (12 home runs) and Madi Greco (five home runs), both to graduation.
Bella swatted a pair of home runs last season and batted .338 with 15 runs batted in.
Olivia Walker, who splits time between second base and center field, batted .266 and drove in eight runs in 2019.
Sophomore Molly Prichard, who added varsity depth last season and moved around to multiple positions, takes over at first base full time this season.
The Lady Indians add five freshmen ready to fight for playing time right away — Brooklyn Kittrell, Ilexia Wallace, Trinity Brandhorst, Briauna Swinford and Jaylynn Miller.
“They will be playing some spots that some of them are not used to but I am confident they will make the adjustments and really contribute to our team’s success this season,” Lewis said. “We had four freshman catchers come out and two freshman pitchers. Now, I’m not one to complain at all for having good, young pitching and talented catchers but we are going to have to fill in some other spots on the field. So, all of them are learning to play some other positions as well. It is making them more versatile players.”
Swinford, Kittrell and Wallace are both slated in to catch for Pacific in addition to other positions. Brandhorst and Miller will back up Hanger in the circle and Brandhorst tops the depth chart at shortstop.
Pacific has three assistant coaches — Dean Penberthy, Jess Fletcher and Sam Brocato.
Boys Soccer
Despite losing three of their top four scoring threats and their goalkeeper, the soccer Indians still have plenty of experience returning this fall.
“We have 12 returning lettermen back for us this year,” Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Though we lost some key players to graduation, we do have the luxury of returning most of our starters and role players. We will need all of these players to really step up, fill some minutes, and play consistent throughout this season.”
Seven of those 12 returning players are seniors. The Indians posted a 14-8 record in 2019 and won the Four Rivers Conference with a perfect 6-0 record in league play.
“Our strength this year will lie in our upperclassmen,” Knott said. “We have seven seniors who will see substantial playing time and several juniors who will as well.”
Senior Jacob Sauvage returns after tying for the team’s overall scoring lead last fall despite spending most of his time on defense. He finished with 29 points on 10 goals and nine assists.
“He was a key (player) on our defense last year,” Knott said. “This year he is going to be pushed up to center mid. He’s an extremely knowledgeable player who knows the game in and out. He is also the type of player whose stats don’t speak to his effectiveness on the field. I feel pushing him up to a more offensive role this year will allow us to develop some key scoring opportunities.”
Senior Cade Bell chipped in 13 points with five goals and three assists a year ago.
“(He) has shown vast improvement from his freshman year to now,” Knott said. “He has worked his tail off in the offseasons to become one of our better skilled players and has really done a great job of getting in shape for this season. He will be playing the other center mid.”
Senior Gavin Bukowsky, who netted four goals with 10 assists last year, also moves into a more advantageous offensive position.
“(He) has started the last two seasons for us as a midfield wing,” Knott said. “This year we are going to move him up top. Gavin is a gamer and has game-changing speed. If we can utilize this effectively, he is going to have a ton of chances to put us on the board. He will also see some time back in the midfield.”
Faolin Kreienkamp, Tanner Biedenstein, Sam Knotts and Jared Hootman round out the rest of the senior class.
Hootman steps up to take over in the goal for departed three-year starter Bailey Hoehne.
“He has sat behind Bailey the past three years and has earned his opportunity,” Knott said. “Slowly, he has developed into an effective keeper considering his size and has become a lot smarter in the net with his positioning. These are going to be huge shoes to fill, but he is up for the task.”
Hootman played in 106 minutes at keeper in 2019 and posted a 1-0 record with eight saves and one shared shutout.
Junior defender Blake Bearden returns as a three-year starter and will patrol the center of the back line.
“He is the most physical player that we have and has developed into an extremely talented player,” Knott said. “His effectiveness on defense is the reason we are going to be able to push Sauvage up to the midfield this year. He will have to play conductor back there and keep our defense in line.”
The Indians have a slew of other players poised to make an impact, including junior Colton Adkins and sophomores Jacob Turner, Ayden Biedenstein and Aaryn Curry.
Adkins and Curry are competing for the last starting spot in the backfield.
Others competing for playing time are juniors Logan Bonds, Zachery Drysdale and Ethan Flaherty, sophomores Mason Lucas and Trevor Klund, and freshmen Sach Wolf and Connor Higginbotham.
“Sach is a big body freshman that has a lot of speed,” Knott said. “Connor is a gritty kid who reminds me a lot of Dom Curry when he was a freshman.”
Curry graduated last season after tying Sauvage for the team scoring lead with 29 points on eight goals and 13 assists.
Knott will be assisted by Danny Missey.
Cross Country
Numbers might be down a little bit for Pacific cross country this season, but things are still looking up for the team.
The Indians are coming off a season where the boys ran their way to a Class 3 district championship and finished 15th overall in the state. Both the boys and girls were third-place finishers in the Four Rivers Conference in 2019.
A total of 19 runners are out for the program this fall.
“This is down from the past but unfortunately expected,” Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “We definitely are fortunate to have quality runners if not quantity.”
Four members of the boys’ state qualifying team are back this season and the Lady Indians have two individual state qualifiers back as well in sophomore Amber Graf and junior Riley Vaughn.
Vaughn was not a state qualifier in 2019, but made the cut as a freshman in 2018.
Junior Colin Haley leads the boys squad after placing a team high 86th at the state meet last year. Juniors Ben Brunjes and Dylan Mooney and sophomore Nick Hunkins are all back as well.
It will be a few weeks into the season before teams find out what the class and district assignments are going to look like for their postseason this year.
“We hope to be competitive in the Four Rivers Conference this season,” Perriguey said. “We are anxious to see how the new classifications unfold. However that works out, our kids will want to be competitive in that district as well.”
Pushing the returning state runners on the boys side is a group that includes returners Cade Sutterer, Joe Gebel, Michael Owens, Noah Carrico, Michael Aehle and freshmen Nolan Gebel, Luke Wade and Jonathan Zapolski.
The girls’ squad brings back senior Jenna Anding and sophomores Carly Vaughn and Lauren Jackson.
“Jenna Anding is the lone senior and is running well after suffering and injury the week of districts last season,” Perriguey said. “We look for big things from Jenna this year.”
Freshman Rhyan Murphy is a new addition for the Lady Indians.
“Rhyan is a strong runner and will jump right into the varsity division,” Perriguey said.
Girls Golf
It’s time for year two.
Lady Indians golf enters just its second year after being introduced last fall.
Pacific has seven golfers on the squad — five returning and two new additions.
The Lady Indians bring back seniors Maddie Brooks, Macy Caldwell and Jenna Rice, as well as junior Lexi Carter and sophomore Jenna Pettus.
Newcomers to the team are sophomore Aaliyah Haddox and freshman Jillian Bennet.
Rob Schimsa, former Pacific wrestling coach, returns to coach the golf team for a second season.
The Lady Indians now have some experience to build on this time.
“Things are looking better than they did last year when everyone was new,” Schimsa said. “We’ve got a little bit of experience. We’re not the most talented team out there yet, but we are getting better.”
Brooks was the team’s top district performer a year ago, tying for 55th place in Class 2 District 3.
Caldwell was just five spots behind Brooks in 60th place.
Pacific has barely dipped its toe into the sport and yet MSHSAA is already shaking things up, expanding girls golf to four classes and eliminating the sectional round from the postseason.
Qualifying golfers will now advance directly from the district round to the state tournament.
Pacific is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 8 in the Sixth Annual Washington Tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.