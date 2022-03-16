Returning to the soccer pitch for the Pacific Lady Indians will be plenty of key players from an 11-8-1 season in 2021.
Pacific brings back six starters under returning Head Coach Dana Kelm, including senior goalkeeper Emmaline Steel and each of the team’s top four leading scorers from last spring.
Steel recorded 297 saves a season ago and recorded four shutouts.
Up top, the Lady Indians are led by senior forward Caitlyn Snider and sophomore Abby Hall.
Snider punched in 14 goals and two assists in 2021.
Hall notched eight goals.
In the midfield, junior Shelby Kelemen and sophomore Lexi Clark each tallied 11 goals in the last campaign. Clark added one assist.
Junior Lauren Langenbacher returns to lead the defenders.
A total of 46 players came out for the team this spring. Among the newcomers, Kelm identified three freshmen who could have an immediate impact in Caroline Tomlinson, Kaitlin Payne and Megan Langenbacher.
All three helped the Pacific volleyball team to a district title in the fall.
“(Tomlinson has) strong tactical skills (and) knowledge of the game,” Kelm said. “(She s) tall and quick, a dominating force on the pitch for a freshman. (Payne has) a shot that rocks the goal. (She is an) aggressive player (whose) technical skills are beyond her years. (She is) kind and ferocious for a freshman. (Megan Langenbacher) has technical skills that I have not seen in some time, even as she recovers from an injury.”
Boys soccer Head Coach Steve Smith will serve as an assistant coach for the girls squad.
“(We want to) grow as a team, dominate on the pitch, work together on and off the pitch, be a positive example of athletics for the community of Pacific, work hard, (and) play smart,” Kelm said.
Pacific opens the season Friday and Saturday at the Rolla Tournament. Pacific plays Northwest in its opening pool play match Friday at 2 p.m.