Taking a page from Monday’s win, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights blasted Owensville on the road Tuesday, 13-3.
Borgia (7-6) was tied with the Dutchmen (5-6-1) heading into the fourth inning, 1-1. The Knights pushed six runs across the plate that inning and added three runs in both the fifth and six frames.
“It was good to see our bats come alive with consistency in this game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We were able to put multiple runs on the board in multiple innings. We had a lot of good at-bats and hit the ball hard. Just a really good offensive performance.”
Owensville scored single runs in the fourth and sixth, but the game ended after the sixth on the run rule.
Borgia’s other run came in the top of the first while the Dutchmen tied it in the bottom of the second.
Borgia outhit Owensville, 13-6. The Dutchmen made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Brady Hanneken went the distance for Borgia. Over six innings, he allowed three runs on six hits and one hit batter. Hanneken fanned seven.
“Brady Hanneken continued to do what he’s done in every start,” Struckhoff said. “He hit his spots and kept them off balance. He has seized the No. 1 spot in the rotation and we really feel comfortable with him on the mound.”
Sam Turilli once again led Borgia’s offense with three hits.
Dane Eckhoff, Jack Nobe, Isaac Vedder and Ryan Kampschroeder had two hits apiece. Nobe and Vedder doubled.
Reagan Kandlbinder returned to the lineup with a double. Noah Hendrickson singled.
“Sam Turilli had another big game at the leadoff spot for us with three hits,” Struckhoff said. “Dane Eckhoff, Jack Nobe, Isaac Vedder, and Ryan Kampschroeder also came through with multiple hits.”
Tanner McPherson walked twice. Nobe, Vedder and Hendrickson walked once. McPherson also was hit by a pitch.
McPherson and Vedder both scored three times. Turilli crossed the plate twice. Eckhoff, Nobe, Kandlbinder, Kampschroeder and Eckhoff all scored once.
“Dane (Eckhoff) has really put up a solid season offensively so far. He’s on base a ton,” Struckhoff said. “Tanner McPherson was on base three times.”
Kandlbinder drove in three runs. Turilli, Eckhoff, Kampschroeder and Cody Vondera drove in two runs apiece. Nobe and Vedder each had one RBI.
“It’s good to get Isaac Vedder back in the lineup after his injury,” Struckhoff said. “He solidifies our middle of the order. Reagan Kandlbinder also came back from injury and hit the ball well a couple of times and knocked in three runs. It’s good to be getting a little healthier with the stretch run approaching.”
Gavin Loague posed two of the six Owensville hits and homered.
Jon Saunsaucie doubled. Derek Brandt, Landon Valley and Eoin Krupp singled.
Dominic Grigaitis was hit by a pitch.
Loague scored twice. Brandt scored the other run.
Loague, Saunsaucie and Logan Evans each drove in a run.
Brandt started and went 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out six.
Saunsaucie got one out, allowing a run on two hits.
Dezmyn Moore pitched one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on four hits and a hit batter.
Michael Steinbeck got two outs, allowing three runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks.
Eli Wilson finished out the game, pitching an inning while allowing a hit and striking out one.